Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PWR opened at $386.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

