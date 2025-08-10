Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Lowered by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,188 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 120,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 137,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price target on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

DVN opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

