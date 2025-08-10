Deutsche Bank AG Has $112.34 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $112,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.27.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $286.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.06 and a 200-day moving average of $257.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

