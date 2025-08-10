Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,975,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.85% of Best Buy worth $1,691,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 5,519.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 170,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 25.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.72.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 92.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.