Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes $166,000 Position in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESOA. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Energy Services of America by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Energy Services of America by 950.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 184,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 166,781 shares during the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Energy Services of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Energy Services of America in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ESOA opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Energy Services of America Co. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $76.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

