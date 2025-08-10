Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Conagra Brands worth $1,610,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
NYSE CAG opened at $19.25 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
