Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $208,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $1,906,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,484,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.83.

PRI opened at $257.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.99. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.98 and a 1 year high of $307.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.01.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

