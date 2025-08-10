Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Stock Price

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMTM. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amentum in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amentum in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amentum in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amentum in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Get Amentum alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMTM

Amentum Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $25.16 on Thursday. Amentum has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amentum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amentum

(Get Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.