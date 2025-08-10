Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 341 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,580. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $166.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $199.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.47. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.30.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

