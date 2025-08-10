Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $2,487,133.20 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 7,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.29, for a total transaction of $2,487,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 577,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,010,491. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Carvana Trading Down 2.6%
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $348.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.07. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.39 and a fifty-two week high of $413.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.65.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
