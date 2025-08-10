Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $2,487,133.20 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 7,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.29, for a total transaction of $2,487,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 577,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,010,491. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $348.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.07. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.39 and a fifty-two week high of $413.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carvana by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,823,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,301,000 after buying an additional 221,161 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Carvana by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,932,000 after buying an additional 129,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,017,000 after buying an additional 278,760 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.65.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

