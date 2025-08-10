SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target Raised to $16.00

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, July 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.57.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 77.38% and a negative net margin of 171.81%. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 254,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $2,380,959.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,749,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,378,034.40. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 79,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $744,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 637,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,561.60. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 961,289 shares of company stock worth $9,247,847 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,281 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,973,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,105 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,595,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,386.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.