Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Shopify from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $185.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.51.

Shopify Trading Down 1.0%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

