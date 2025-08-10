Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNR. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.78. Core Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $134.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.73.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($2.01). Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $20,894,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,600,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

