Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLND

Blend Labs Trading Down 24.1%

NYSE BLND opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.68 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.24. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 75,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $249,876.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,065,937 shares in the company, valued at $20,017,592.10. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 721,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,400.74. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,850 shares of company stock valued at $763,164. Insiders own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 6.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,209,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 7.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 18.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.