HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,043 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 68,603 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 27,185 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 850,385 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 149,208 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 146,335 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

HP Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.