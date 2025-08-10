1,100,000 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Burkehill Global Management LP

Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,197,000. American Electric Power makes up 9.0% of Burkehill Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.1%

AEP opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $115.36.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

