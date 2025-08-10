Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 574 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 178.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 74.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $321.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.41.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $288.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $156.69 and a 12 month high of $306.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.