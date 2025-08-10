Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,547 Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 194,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 140,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 73,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,417.60. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.97. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.