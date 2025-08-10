Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 682 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:AWK opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

