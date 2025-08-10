Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Holdings Increased by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 5.23% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 142,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 50,302 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $218.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

