AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,042,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,807,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,853,000 after acquiring an additional 948,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.4%

AstraZeneca stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.44%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.