Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NiSource by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,509,000 after buying an additional 77,484 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,522,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 205,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NiSource news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,035.21. This trade represents a 24.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

NI opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

View Our Latest Report on NiSource

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.