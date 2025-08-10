Barnett & Company Inc. Takes $723,000 Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.05% of Papa John’s International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,589,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,371,000 after buying an additional 27,912 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after buying an additional 85,236 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 776,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after buying an additional 199,840 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.5%

PZZA stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $529.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.48 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 81.42%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

