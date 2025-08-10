Burkehill Global Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Burkehill Global Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bosun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 62.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 18.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph P. Payne acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $249,772.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,558.88. This represents a 63.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,365 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $577,551.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 430,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,202,031.80. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $785,288. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALKT. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

ALKT stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 0.57.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

