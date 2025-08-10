UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Price

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $340.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLUT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $353.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.62.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE FLUT opened at $281.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 138.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $183.18 and a fifty-two week high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Nancy Cruickshank sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $69,044.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,540.87. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Dubuc sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.96, for a total value of $64,914.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 558 shares in the company, valued at $136,687.68. The trade was a 32.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,455 shares of company stock worth $601,632.

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,426,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,968,000 after buying an additional 1,635,241 shares in the last quarter. Parvus Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,146,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,230,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,737,000 after acquiring an additional 167,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,193,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,035,000 after purchasing an additional 316,411 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

