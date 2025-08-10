Barclays Lowers Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $169.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $178.00 to $169.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.85.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $136.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $46,120,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $6,244,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

