Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Director Sells $114,225.00 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) Director Douglas J. Parish sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $114,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $123,469.61. This trade represents a 48.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.03%. Research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 182.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

