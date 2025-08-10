Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) CEO John P. Albright Purchases 3,500 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) CEO John P. Albright acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $162,504.80. This represents a 44.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.08 million, a P/E ratio of -282.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.
Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,280.00%.
Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. Jones Trading dropped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $19.00 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpine Income Property Trust
- Stock Average Calculator
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.