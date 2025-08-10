Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) CEO John P. Albright Purchases 3,500 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) CEO John P. Albright acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $162,504.80. This represents a 44.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.08 million, a P/E ratio of -282.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,280.00%.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. Jones Trading dropped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $19.00 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

