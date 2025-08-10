Jeanmarie F. Desmond Sells 1,360 Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $103,686.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at $742,577.60. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $75.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.70. IPG Photonics Corporation has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $88.50.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $250.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.20 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,621.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 853.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

