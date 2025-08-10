Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director Purchases $45,015.00 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Feinberg purchased 1,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,229 shares in the company, valued at $427,012.29. The trade was a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.2%

LUV stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the airline to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. HSBC lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,688,308 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,668,533,000 after acquiring an additional 788,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,111,634 shares of the airline’s stock worth $205,476,000 after purchasing an additional 372,313 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock worth $202,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,564 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,656,000 after buying an additional 400,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,939 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,987,000 after buying an additional 136,410 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

