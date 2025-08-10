Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director Purchases $45,015.00 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Feinberg purchased 1,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,229 shares in the company, valued at $427,012.29. The trade was a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.2%
LUV stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. HSBC lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,688,308 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,668,533,000 after acquiring an additional 788,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,111,634 shares of the airline’s stock worth $205,476,000 after purchasing an additional 372,313 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock worth $202,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,564 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,656,000 after buying an additional 400,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,939 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,987,000 after buying an additional 136,410 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
