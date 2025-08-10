Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) Treasurer Glen W. Fuller Buys 22,559 Shares

Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) Treasurer Glen W. Fuller bought 22,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $97,229.29. Following the purchase, the treasurer owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,229.29. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mackenzie Realty Capital Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64.

Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mackenzie Realty Capital

About Mackenzie Realty Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mackenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Mackenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Mackenzie Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

