Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) Treasurer Glen W. Fuller Buys 22,559 Shares

Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) Treasurer Glen W. Fuller bought 22,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $97,229.29. Following the purchase, the treasurer owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,229.29. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mackenzie Realty Capital Stock Up 5.8%
Shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64.
Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mackenzie Realty Capital
About Mackenzie Realty Capital
MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mackenzie Realty Capital
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Mackenzie Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackenzie Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.