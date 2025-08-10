Insider Selling: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) CEO Sells $58,454.92 in Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $58,454.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,229 shares in the company, valued at $422,659.56. This trade represents a 12.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $37.28 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. The company has a market cap of $894.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $88.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.42 million. Equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 460,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens reissued a “positive” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on FMBH

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.