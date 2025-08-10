New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,502 QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.04. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.