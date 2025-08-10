PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $944,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $583,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 165.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 71,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,201.72. This represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares in the company, valued at $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $139.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.79 and a 1-year high of $200.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average is $147.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

