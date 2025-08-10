SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SouthState were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 577.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 181.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in SouthState during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $92.29 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $77.74 and a 52 week high of $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $840.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.12 million. SouthState had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.30 per share, with a total value of $230,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,095.80. The trade was a 6.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher purchased 3,338 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.31 per share, with a total value of $324,820.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,089.14. This trade represents a 67.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $786,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

