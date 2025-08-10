Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $128,000 Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,956,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,234,000 after buying an additional 2,534,079 shares during the period. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 13,951,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after buying an additional 4,446,709 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 11,623,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,993,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,120,000 after acquiring an additional 229,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNE has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Santander raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of STNE opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $643.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.