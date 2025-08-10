20,144 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,427.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3,974.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $23.89 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16.

Insider Activity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $567.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarun Lal acquired 8,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $251,955.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,955.60. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 5,931 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $194,477.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 42,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,214.50. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

