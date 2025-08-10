Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,889.76. This represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group Dividend Announcement

MTCH opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. Match Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $38.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

