Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,244,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 408,272 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 639,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 317,103 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,639,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2,070.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 217,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 207,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTL. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $561.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

