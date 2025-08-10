Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Teradyne by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 22.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.75. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $58,574.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,313,644.31. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

