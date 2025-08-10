Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 5,536,944 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,536,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,415,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Gilead Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares in the company, valued at $68,006,826.25. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $8,984,175. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.43 and a 12 month high of $121.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.82.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

