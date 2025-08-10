Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 9.9% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $84,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $12,014,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,937,048. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

