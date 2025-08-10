Insider Selling: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Director Sells $831,636.00 in Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) Director Scott C. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total value of $831,636.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,795.34. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $323.08 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $202.91 and a twelve month high of $351.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $405.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

PIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PIPR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.