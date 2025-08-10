L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:LHX opened at $269.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $280.52.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $19,522,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,472,018.92. The trade was a 33.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,061 shares of company stock valued at $28,227,077 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

