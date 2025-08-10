Thomas G. Kramer Sells 17,776 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 17,776 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $733,793.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 537,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,203,686.40. This represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE IONQ opened at $41.90 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 885.21%. The company had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONQ

Institutional Trading of IonQ

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in IonQ by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in IonQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.