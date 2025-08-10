Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2%

AMZN stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,937,048. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.