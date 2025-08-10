Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 139 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2%

AMZN stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.