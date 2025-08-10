Sarah Shipway Purchases 12,000,000 Shares of St George Mining Limited (ASX:SGQ) Stock

St George Mining Limited (ASX:SGQ – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Shipway purchased 12,000,000 shares of St George Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$456,000.00 ($298,039.22).
St George Mining Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.75.
About St George Mining
