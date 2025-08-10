Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 121,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Wendy’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,953,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2,485.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 109,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,012,000 after purchasing an additional 464,444 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.
Wendy’s Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The firm had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Wendy’s news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski purchased 5,050 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $338,206.08. This trade represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wendy’s Profile
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.
