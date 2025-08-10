Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 121,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Wendy’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,953,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2,485.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 109,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,012,000 after purchasing an additional 464,444 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Wendy’s Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The firm had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski purchased 5,050 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $338,206.08. This trade represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.