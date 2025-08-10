Head to Head Contrast: Standex International (NYSE:SXI) versus Productivt Tech (OTCMKTS:PRAC)

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) and Productivt Tech (OTCMKTS:PRAC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Standex International has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Productivt Tech has a beta of 630.35, meaning that its share price is 62,935% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Standex International alerts:

Dividends

Standex International pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Productivt Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 644.4%. Standex International pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standex International has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standex International $790.11 million 2.86 $55.76 million $4.64 40.40 Productivt Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Standex International and Productivt Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Standex International has higher revenue and earnings than Productivt Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Standex International and Productivt Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standex International 7.06% 13.92% 6.69% Productivt Tech N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Standex International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Standex International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Productivt Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Standex International and Productivt Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standex International 0 0 5 0 3.00 Productivt Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Standex International currently has a consensus price target of $223.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.22%. Given Standex International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Standex International is more favorable than Productivt Tech.

Summary

Standex International beats Productivt Tech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment offers reed relays, fluid level, proximity, motion, flow, HVAC condensate, and custom electronics sensors; and custom wound transformers and inductors for low and high frequency, current sense technology, advanced planar transformer technology, value added assembly, and mechanical packaging applications under the Standex Electronics, Renco, and Agile Magnetics. The Engraving segment provides mold texturizing, slush molding tools, roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, and low observation vents, as well as project management and design services for stealth aircraft; and process machinery for various industries under the Piazza Rosa, World Client Services, Tenibac-Graphion, GS Engineering, and Innovent brand names. The Scientific segment offers temperature-controlled equipment for the medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, biotech, and industrial markets under the American BioTech Supply, Lab Research Products, Corepoint, Cryosafe, CryoGuard, and Scientific brands. The Engineering Technologies segment offers net and near net formed single-source customized solutions that are used in the manufacture of engineered components for the aviation, aerospace, defense, energy, industrial, medical, marine, oil and gas, and manned and unmanned space markets under the Spincraft brand. The Specialty Solutions segment manufactures and sells refrigerated, heated, and dry merchandizing display cases; and single and double acting telescopic, and piston rod hydraulic cylinders under the Federal and Custom Hoist brands. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire.

About Productivt Tech

(Get Free Report)

Productivity Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automated industrial systems, industrial machinery and equipment, and custom electrical control panels. The company offers quick die change, press automation, flexible transfer, and stacking/destacking equipment used to automate automotive and other metal stamping operations. In addition, the company engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of custom electrical control panels primarily for use in production machinery and machine tools utilized in automotive, adhesive and sealant, food processing, and other industrial applications. It sells its products to automobile and automotive parts manufacturers, appliance manufacturers, and steel service centers, as well as manufacturers of lawn and garden equipment, office furniture, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and large construction equipment in the United States and internationally. Productivity Technologies Corp. was formerly known as Production Systems Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Productivity Technologies Corp. in May 1996. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Fenton, Michigan. It has sales and engineering offices in Michigan, Germany, and China.

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.